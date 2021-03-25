The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 2,680.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.47% of Tivity Health worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,334,000 after purchasing an additional 163,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,228,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,647,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

