The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.15% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.