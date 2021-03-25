The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of The J. M. Smucker worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.01. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.