The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,086 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

