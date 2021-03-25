The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 380.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,764 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Bentley Systems worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.