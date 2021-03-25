The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,641 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 230.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after buying an additional 1,080,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Whirlpool by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after buying an additional 208,156 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $29,357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $18,349,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,831.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $211.06 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

