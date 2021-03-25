The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Hasbro worth $13,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.63 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

