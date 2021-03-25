The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMN opened at $108.76 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

