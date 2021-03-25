The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

