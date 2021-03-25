The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,283 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,088,805. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $311.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $118.44 and a 52-week high of $345.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

