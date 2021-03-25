The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,654 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.56% of German American Bancorp worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GABC stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $51.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 227 shares of company stock worth $8,495 and sold 26,817 shares worth $1,287,166. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

