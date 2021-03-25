The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,808 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Nordson worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $199.71 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $117.16 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.59 and its 200-day moving average is $196.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

