The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,806 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Allegion worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $123.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

