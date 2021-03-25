The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,374 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $12,179,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,218,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,246,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

