The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,723 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of XPO Logistics worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $116.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.67. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

