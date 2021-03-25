The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

MIDD stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $161.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,165. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.00. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $172.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

