The Middleby (MIDD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $140.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $225.00.

3/8/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – The Middleby is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

MIDD stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.68. 342,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.00. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Middleby by 37.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,865 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

