The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 66,340 shares.The stock last traded at $37.12 and had previously closed at $37.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.