The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 630.83 ($8.24).

SGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

LON:SGE traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 604.60 ($7.90). The company had a trading volume of 2,105,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,045. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 588.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 628.60. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 541.60 ($7.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93.

In other news, insider John Bates bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £49,728 ($64,969.95).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

