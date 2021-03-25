The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Advisors Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $40,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $185.30. The stock had a trading volume of 569,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191,858. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $336.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

