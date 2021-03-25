The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 16,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 564.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.16. 495,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,191,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.37.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

