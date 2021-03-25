Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $153,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,804,000. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,704,000 after buying an additional 323,315 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,560,000 after buying an additional 300,081 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $437.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

