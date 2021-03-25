Thisoption Price Tops $1.13 on Top Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $5.86 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00058466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00178749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00795023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00076360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

