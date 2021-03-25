Thrive Token (THRT) Market Cap Reaches $972,837.51

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 302.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $972,837.51 and approximately $7,218.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00024249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.22 or 0.00643453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023897 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

