Thunder Token (TT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.10 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $144.42 million and $38.10 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.01 or 0.00404084 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.