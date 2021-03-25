Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,073,000. Twilio makes up about 4.7% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $328.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,986. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.82 and its 200 day moving average is $330.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total value of $1,081,955.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

