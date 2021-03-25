Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Takes $14.21 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 278,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 4.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.26. 155,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,169,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

