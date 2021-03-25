Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Takes $14.52 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.3% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.98. The company had a trading volume of 212,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $333.97 billion, a PE ratio of -115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

