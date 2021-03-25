TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.90

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.90 and traded as high as C$130.29. TMX Group shares last traded at C$129.75, with a volume of 93,279 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$126.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

