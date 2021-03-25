Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Shares of TOL opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,271,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after buying an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after buying an additional 1,106,636 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 400,268 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 336,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

