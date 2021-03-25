Tornado (TCORE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $440,790.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Tornado has a market cap of $454,266.72 and approximately $440,790.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Tornado token can currently be bought for $75.71 or 0.00144158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.59 or 0.00463810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00058700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00179198 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.00805487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00076948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

