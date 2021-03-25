Toroso Investments LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.87. 169,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,073. The firm has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $102.83 and a 12 month high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

