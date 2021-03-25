Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 981.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,668 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.1% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,152. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.07. The company has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

