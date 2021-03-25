Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 3.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,219. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $149.25 and a 52-week high of $237.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.88 and its 200 day moving average is $218.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

