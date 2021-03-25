Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Announces $0.28 Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

TRIN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,597. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

TRIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

