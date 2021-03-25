TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.39.

Several research firms have commented on TRIP. Citigroup raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,321 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 50,619 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,456 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,044 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,969 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,148. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

