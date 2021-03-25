trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 89,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,189,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

TRVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

