TRON 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.92 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, TRON has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $1.92 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001001 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001532 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

