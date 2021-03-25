tru Independence LLC Buys New Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,060 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 255,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,898. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

