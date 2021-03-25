Truegame Hits Market Cap of $169,826.41 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $169,826.41 and approximately $5,397.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 97.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.00638359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00024123 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

