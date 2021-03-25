Truist Increases Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $95.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. 1,138,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,716. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.