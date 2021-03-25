Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 92,945 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 984,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,247,000 after acquiring an additional 532,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 590,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 501,533 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.09. 16,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,868. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.