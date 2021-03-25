Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 722.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $12,213,007. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $22.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $530.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $551.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.08. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $213.29 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

