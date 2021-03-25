Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Trading Down 1.8%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 2,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

