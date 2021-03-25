UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of UDR worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR opened at $43.50 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.