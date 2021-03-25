Ultra Market Capitalization Hits $169.51 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $169.51 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,343.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $481.52 or 0.00919936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.90 or 0.00372349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00057126 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001351 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013603 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

