Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) were down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.24 and last traded at $104.24. Approximately 12,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 455,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

