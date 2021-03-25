UMA (UMA) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, UMA has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for $20.36 or 0.00039029 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $28.88 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.40 or 0.00458814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00058221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00180479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.37 or 0.00786470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00051464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00075984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,814,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,803,750 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.