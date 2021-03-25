UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 97.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 305% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $123,550.04 and approximately $35.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00052199 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.