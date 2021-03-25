Unifi Protocol DAO Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $23.42 or 0.00044480 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $81.91 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00243756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,004.29 or 0.03805933 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,666 tokens. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

